HK Electric powers toward carbon neutrality with 69pc gas power

HK Electric Investment has increased its natural gas power generation to 69 percent in 2025, resulting in a 4 percent year-on-year reduction in its total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, according to the company's newly released Sustainability Report 2025.

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Published on Tuesday, the report highlights the significant achievements of its principal operating subsidiary, The Hongkong Electric Company, Limited (HK Electric), in decarbonization, supply reliability, innovation, and community contribution.

Leading the city in decarbonization

According to the "2024 Hong Kong Greenhouse Gas Emission Inventory" released earlier this year by the Environment and Ecology Bureau, the city's total GHG emissions fell by approximately 1.3 million tonnes in 2024.

Notably, HK Electric contributed more than 590,000 tonnes to that reduction, accounting for 46 percent of the city's total, making it the top-performing local energy provider in terms of carbon reduction.

This success is part of a strategic shift from coal to gas-fired generation that began in 2006. As stated in its report, HK Electric’s push to 69 percent gas power output in 2025 lowered its carbon intensity to a record-low 0.59 kg of CO2-equivalent per unit of electricity sold.

To further advance its decarbonization goals, the company is constructing a new gas-fired unit, L13, which is expected to be fully operational in 2029. This new unit aims to lift the gas-fired electricity ratio to 80 percent.

Exceptional supply reliability

Apart from emission reduction, HK Electric Investments Chief Executive Officer Francis Cheng Cho-ying stated the company also delivered outstanding supply reliability, which once again exceeded 99.9999 percent last year.

In other words, the customers experienced less than 0.5 minutes of unplanned power interruption on average, which Cheng described as demonstrating the company’s commitment to delivering a stable and reliable electricity supply.

Innovation driving efficiency and safety

The report also detailed several innovative initiatives launched in 2025 to improve supply reliability and operational efficiency. These include an in-house developed Low Voltage Management System (LVMS), which strengthens real-time monitoring of the low-voltage distribution network for faster fault detection and supply restoration.

Additionally, the company has expanded its use of LoRaWAN (Long Range Wide Area Network) technology for data transmission and operational monitoring at the Lamma Power Station.

This network covers critical parameters such as equipment temperature and vibration, flooding alerts for premises with critical equipment, and advance warnings of fire risk.

The Administration and Central Control Building at the Lamma Power Station Extension also achieved a significant reduction in energy consumption after implementing an AI Energy Optimisation Solution in 2025.

The system, which received a Gold Award at the Asia Pacific Intelligent Green Building Alliance Awards, uses advanced algorithms and data analytics to enhance the efficiency of the chiller plant.

Caring for the community

Guided by the mission "To Care for the Communities that We Serve," HK Electric's Smart Power Services have expanded their subsidies and schemes—from helping the underprivileged to promoting efficiency, renewables, and construction electrification.

Last year, the company's Energy-efficient Community Subsidy supported Hong Kong Island's first "Community Living Room" project in Shau Kei Wan, providing energy-efficient appliances—including induction cookers, steam ovens, and coffee machines—to improve the lives of low-income residents while promoting low-carbon living.

The company also promoted low-carbon transport by assisting ferry and franchised bus operators with installing charging infrastructure and supporting petrol stations in establishing rapid-charging facilities for electric vehicles.

Honoring heritage, advancing sustainability

Under the theme ”Honouring Heritage, Advancing Sustainability,” Cheng said the report reflects the company's engineering heritage and its enduring responsibility as a trusted utility that has grown with Hong Kong for over 135 years.

Looking ahead, Cheng added that the company will build on its legacy of reliability while embracing innovation to drive the energy transition, fully backing the city's 2050 carbon neutrality goal.