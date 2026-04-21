Morning Recap - April 21, 2026

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Ground crew member seen lying in front of aircraft engine sparks online safety concerns

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A photo circulating on social media platform Threads on Monday showed a ground crew member lying in front of an aircraft engine, prompting online speculation about safety breaches, with the Airport Authority confirming the person was conducting maintenance work.

Customs seizes $2m cannabis buds at airport, woman arrested

Hong Kong Customs arrested a 56-year-old female passenger at Hong Kong International Airport on Sunday after seizing about 10 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds worth about HK$2 million from her checked-in suitcase.

Woman, 30, arrested over $1.4m etomidate drug lab in Yuen Long

A 30-year-old non-Chinese woman was arrested in Yuen Long on Monday after police discovered a suspected drug distribution and storage warehouse containing HK$1.4 million worth of etomidate products, authorities said.

World/China News

Trump willing to meet Iran leaders, says ceasefire extension 'highly unlikely'

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is willing to meet with senior Iranian leaders if a breakthrough is reached in negotiations, while telling The New York Post that a ceasefire extension is "highly unlikely" as the US-Iran truce is set to expire on Wednesday evening.

Photo: Reuters

US wanted to kill all of us, Iranian survivor of torpedoed warship says

An Iranian sailor who survived the US torpedo attack on the IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean has accused Washington of intending to kill the entire crew, in the first account from a survivor of the frigate.

X@Iran_in_India

Apple names insider John Ternus as CEO, Cook to become executive chairman

Apple on Monday named insider John Ternus as its next CEO, tasking the long-time hardware chief to steer the company after Tim Cook as the iPhone maker gears up for an industry change spurred by artificial intelligence.

Apple named insider John Ternus as its next CEO/Reuters

Gunman kills Canadian woman, wounds 4 at Mexico's Teotihuacan pyramids

A gunman killed a Canadian woman and wounded four other people at the Teotihuacan pyramids outside Mexico City on Monday before killing himself, authorities said, jolting one of the country's most visited tourist sites.

A drone view shows Mexican authorities working at the scene. Reuters

Market

Wall St dips after rally as US-Iran tensions gauged

U.S. stocks declined modestly on Monday, with each of the three major indexes coming off a third straight week of gains, as renewed U.S.-Iran tensions put the durability of a two-week ceasefire in doubt.

CATL's major shareholder completes block trade of 58 million shares

A major shareholder of Contemporary Amperage Technology Co. Ltd. has completed a block trade of 58 million A shares, representing 1.27 percent of the company's total share capital, in a deal worth about 23.8 billion yuan, according to a regulatory filing.

Editorial

100+ strategic enterprises and counting: HK's innovation hub is real – now comes the hard part

With Pfizer, DiDi, and AutoFlight leading the sixth batch, OASES has delivered 124 firms, HK$73 billion in investment, and 25,000 jobs. The city must now shift from attraction to deep integration.