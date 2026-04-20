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NEWS

Twin lighting fairs spotlight smart controls and eco-friendly solutions

NEWS
11 mins ago
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The 3rd Smart Lighting Expo and the 17th Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition) kicked off on Monday as the 4-day twin fairs bring together about 900 exhibitors from around the world, debuting new zones such as the "Light Lab" that highlights innovations in sustainable lighting.

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Organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) with the theme “Go Smart, Live Green”, the events showcase cutting-edge lighting technologies and solutions, including smart controls, energy-saving LEDs, and scenario-based displays for homes, businesses, and public spaces.

Industry giants like Absen and Shanghai Sansi are among the participants, unveiling products for applications ranging from sports stadiums to plant growth.

Deputy executive director of the HKTDC Jenny Koo Jing-man said there are also new exhibitors from the Netherlands and Vietnam.

A series of newly launched zones, including “Light Lab”, “Smart Commercial Display & Stage Audio-Visual Zone” features scenario-based designs that present a range of products in an immersive manner, as well as lighting products and equipment related to cultural tourism and performing arts.

The fairs also highlight global trends in smart, low-carbon, immersive, and human-centric lighting. New offerings include interactive entertainment lighting, solar-powered street and garden lights, and advanced museum illumination.

As for the group pavilion, the twin lighting fairs receive strong support from Zhongshan City, as a special partner city this year, bringing the Guzhen Pavilion and Henglan Pavilion to showcase competitive lighting manufacturing capabilities and innovative solutions.

Lighting ExpoInternational Lighting FairHKTDC

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