logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump willing to meet Iran leaders, says ceasefire extension 'highly unlikely'

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is willing to meet with senior Iranian leaders if a breakthrough is reached in negotiations, while telling The New York Post that a ceasefire extension is "highly unlikely" as the US-Iran truce is set to expire on Wednesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"I have no problem meeting them," Trump told The Post on Monday. "If they want to meet, and we have some very capable people, but I have no problem meeting them."

Trump signaled that Iran must come to the table for serious discussion just hours after Tehran claimed it would not meet the American delegation in Islamabad. "We're supposed to have the talks," he said. "So I would assume at this point nobody's playing games."

The president confirmed that Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and adviser Jared Kushner are heading to Islamabad to prepare for the meetings, with the delegation set to arrive Wednesday.

Trump told Bloomberg he expects fighting to resume if no deal is made by the deadline. At the heart of the negotiations is one non-negotiable demand: Iran must abandon any pursuit of nuclear weapons. "Get rid of their nuclear weapons. That's all very simple," he said. "There will be no nuclear weapon."

When asked about consequences if Tehran refuses to comply, Trump declined to specify but said: "You can imagine. It wouldn't be pretty." He has previously threatened to destroy all Iranian bridges and power plants if the regime does not agree to a peace deal.

Iran accused the Trump administration of making "excessive demands" and shifting positions, claiming it would not join this week's peace talks. However, Pakistani sources suggested Tehran's hard stance may be "posturing to extract maximum advantage when the second round happens."

Donald Trump Iran nuclear negotiations

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
X@Iran_in_India
US wanted to kill all of us, Iranian survivor of torpedoed warship says
WORLD
24 mins ago
People take part in an anti-U.S. and anti-Israel rally at Enghelab Square in Tehran. Reuters
Iran rebuffs Trump announcement of new peace talks, state news agency reports
WORLD
20-04-2026 02:56 HKT
Iran reimposes Strait of Hormuz blockade, Indian tanker fired upon as crew pleads for safe passage
WORLD
20-04-2026 01:33 HKT
Wang Yi urges continued ceasefire, backs Iran's sovereignty in phone call with Iranian FM
CHINA
16-04-2026 06:03 HKT
Trump threatens to fire Powell if he doesn't quit Fed board; ongoing probe clouds Warsh confirmation
FINANCE
15-04-2026 22:25 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Eric Trump as they walk together to depart the White House in Washington, D.C. Reuters
Trump’s son Eric to join father's state visit to China
WORLD
15-04-2026 02:58 HKT
Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei in 'severe' condition, unable to govern, report says
WORLD
08-04-2026 00:32 HKT
Iran demands transit fees in yuan, stablecoins for Strait of Hormuz passage
WORLD
03-04-2026 02:45 HKT
US President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable to "save college sports" in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 6, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
Trump's signature to appear on US currency, Treasury says, ending 165-year tradition
FINANCE
27-03-2026 10:54 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Iran names six countries whose ships can pass through Strait of Hormuz, mulls US$2 million transit fee
WORLD
27-03-2026 07:44 HKT
Fish Liew, Tony Leung triumph Best Actress and Actor at HK Film Awards, 'Ciao UFO' takes Best Film
NEWS
19-04-2026 20:29 HKT
HK to see six days of rain starting tomorrow, with cooling northeast monsoon later this week
NEWS
19-04-2026 16:16 HKT
Sources: @Ng Jia Lam via facebook
Family 'didn't expect checks on Sunday' caught fare-dodging on Tuen Mun light rail
NEWS
12 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.