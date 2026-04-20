Family 'didn't expect checks on Sunday' caught fare-dodging on Tuen Mun light rail

A family of four was caught for fare evasion on the MTR Light Rail in Tuen Mun, drawing widespread attention and sparking heated debate on social media platforms over parenting and the effectiveness of current penalties.

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The incident occurred on Sunday (Apr 19) at Chung Uk Tsuen Light Rail station, where three MTR staff stopped a family—two adults and two children—for not having valid tickets, according to a Facebook post that included a photo of the family being questioned.

The netizen who posted the photo claimed that the mother of the family expressed surprise at being caught, saying, "I didn't expect they would check tickets on a Sunday."

The post triggered a widespread response, with the vast majority of commenters condemning the family's actions. Many criticized the parents for setting a poor example for their children.

The incident has also ignited a discussion about the penalty for fare evasion on the Light Rail, which is currently a HK$370 fine.

Some netizens argued that the amount is not a sufficient deterrent, suggesting it should be increased significantly to HK$1,000 or even higher to prevent such behavior.