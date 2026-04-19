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NEWS

Fish Liew, Tony Leung triumph Best Actress and Actor at HK Film Awards, 'Ciao UFO' takes Best Film

NEWS
3 hours ago
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Malaysian-born Hong Kong actress Fish Liew Chi Yu and Tony Leung Ka-fai have been crowned the Best Actress and Best Actor at the 44th Hong Kong Film Awards ceremony on Sunday, which featured 18 categories to honor the best local films of 2025.

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Starring in the film Someone Like Me, Liew had tears in her eyes and thanked the film team and her family in her acceptance speech. This is also her first time being nominated for Best Actress.

As for Leung, who acted as a villain in The Shadow's Edge, he is winning his fifth Best Actor award.

The sci-fi drama film Ciao UFO, directed by Patrick Leung Pak-kin, has brought him the Best Director and it was also named the Best Film of the year.

Taiwanese actress Shu Qi captured the Best New Director prize with her debut feature Girl. She described the honor as a milestone in her career, recalling that she first won Best New Performer at the same ceremony 29 years ago.

Hong Kong actress Elizabeth Tang Tao was named Best New Performer for her role in 2025 romance film Girlfriends.

Meanwhile, veteran visual effects artist John Chu received the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his decades of contributions to Hong Kong cinema. The accolade was presented by screen legend Chow Yun‑fat and acclaimed director Andrew Lau Wai-keung.

Competition was fierce this year, with Juno Mak’s crime thriller Sons of the Neon Night leading the field with 12 nominations, followed closely by Back to the Past with 11.

Mak’s film ultimately secured Best Costume and Makeup Design, Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction, Best Sound Design, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography and Best Original Film Score.

Alex To Duk‑wai, who plays Maddox Li in the movie, also took home Best Supporting Actor.

The Best Supporting Actress went to Michelle Wai Sze Nga, who starred in the film Ciao UFO.

(Updated at 11.12pm)

Hong Kong Film AwardsShu QiSons of the Neon Night

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