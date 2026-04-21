Woman, 30, arrested over $1.4m etomidate drug lab in Yuen Long

A 30-year-old non-Chinese woman was arrested in Yuen Long on Monday after police discovered a suspected drug distribution and storage warehouse containing HK$1.4 million worth of etomidate products, authorities said.

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Officers from the Kowloon City district special duty squad intercepted the woman near a unit on Fuk Hei Street, finding about 405 suspected liquid etomidate capsules on her. Inside the unit, they seized about 3,132 suspected etomidate capsules, six bottles of suspected etomidate liquid, about 250 grams of suspected etomidate powder, and a batch of suspected drug manufacturing tools including packaging equipment, stoves and electronic scales.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing and trafficking dangerous drugs and is being detained for investigation.

Police reiterated that manufacturing dangerous drugs is a serious offence, carrying a maximum penalty of a HK$5 million fine and life imprisonment upon conviction.