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HK to see six days of rain starting tomorrow, with cooling northeast monsoon later this week

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong will face unstable weather with showers for six straight days starting on Monday, as a trough of low pressure and a northeast monsoon are expected to affect southern China later this week, bringing cooler temperatures, according to the Hong Kong Observatory. 

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The weather watchdog noted that temperatures in most parts of the city reached around 29 degrees Celsius at noon. It forecasts generally fine weather with low visibility this afternoon and tonight. It will be hot and dry in the afternoon with light winds. 

Looking ahead, the Observatory predicted a few showers tomorrow, followed by hot weather over the next one to two days. There will be occasional showers on Thursday and Friday, with a slight drop in temperature. 

A trough of low pressure is expected to affect southern China in the middle and latter part of this week, bringing occasional showers and thunderstorms over the region. 

Temperatures in the region are expected to fall slightly later in the week due to the northeast monsoon associated with the trough.

According to the nine-day forecast, unstable weather will persist for nine straight days starting tomorrow, with showers on all days except next Sunday. Thursday will be mainly cloudy with occasional showers and thunderstorms. 

Temperatures will drop noticeably on Friday and Saturday, with a minimum of around 22 degrees Celsius.

weatherHong Kong Observatory

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