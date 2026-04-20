Senior inspector convicted of fraud for illegally borrowing $140,000 from colleagues

A 45-year-old senior police inspector was convicted on Monday of fraud and illegally accepting loans after borrowing HK$140,000 from two colleagues under false pretenses.

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The defendant, Tang Chun-ho, who was the Assistant Divisional Commander (Operations) of the Sai Kung Division at the time of the offenses, was found guilty at the Kwun Tong Magistrates' Courts on charges brought by the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC).

Loans obtained under false pretenses

The court heard that in November 2023, Tang deceived a fellow senior inspector, surnamed Kwok, into providing two loans totaling HK$130,000 by falsely claiming that a bank had suddenly called in his mortgage.

Two months later, in January 2024, he borrowed an additional HK$10,000 from a subordinate police constable, surnamed Wong, after asserting he needed HK$600,000 for a relative's surgery.

However, an ICAC investigation revealed that the defendant borrowed the money under false pretexts and had never sought permission pursuant to relevant government regulations.

Witnesses deemed "honest and reliable"

During the trial, Kwok claimed he offered the loan simply out of sympathy for Tang—a claim Tang challenged, arguing it was unlikely Kwok would lend more than HK$100,000 out of sympathy if the two had no personal friendship.

Magistrate Betty Lau Suk-han dismissed the defendant’s argument, likening the act to making a charitable donation. She described both Kwok and Wong as "honest and reliable witnesses" who remained consistent during cross-examination.

Defense contradictions and claim of ignorance dismissed

In her ruling, Lau pointed to significant contradictions in Tang’s defense. He had presented conflicting stories for needing the money, including a claim about his father having a fall and a suspicion of cancer.

The magistrate noted that Tang failed to provide any photographic evidence of his father's injuries and that there would have been no medical expenses if, as claimed, his father had refused hospitalization.

Tang also claimed he mistakenly believed he did not need special permission as long as he repaid the loans within 30 days. The magistrate found this argument to be without merit, questioning how he could be mindful of the repayment timeline but not the monetary limit for such loans.

Highlighting a loan record sheet that showed Tang had borrowed from 13 different people, including police contacts, the magistrate rejected his claim of ignorance.

She noted that Tang had previously applied for permission to accept anti-epidemic items, which demonstrated he was aware of the official rules.

Guilty verdict and awaiting sentencing

The court also heard that the bank had never demanded immediate repayment of the mortgage loan from the defendant and his wife. To date, Tang has only repaid Kwok HK$50,000.

Tang was found guilty of fraud and accepting a loan as a prescribed officer. He was remanded in custody, and the case has been adjourned to May 5 for sentencing, pending the completion of a background report.