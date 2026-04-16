CATL's major shareholder completes block trade of 58 million shares

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China's CATL posts slower profit growth in first quarter
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Investors bet Iran war will boost Chinese renewables demand
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China's CATL beats estimates as battery profit growth quickens
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CATL, CMOC, Laopu Gold to be added to Hang Seng Index, compiler says
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CATL to issue up to 10 billion yuan bonds
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Chinese luxury EV maker AVATR Technology files for Hong Kong IPO
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Chinese battery maker CATL posts faster profit growth in third quarter
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CATL suspends production at China lithium mine, Bloomberg News reports
10-08-2025 18:45 HKT