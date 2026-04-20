Night Recap - April 20, 2026

Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Wang Fuk Court residents return home

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Small miracles and disappointment awaited Wang Fuk Court residents on Monday as they made their first step back into the charred units — nearly five months after the deadly fire.

From relief to heartbreak: residents return to fire-damaged homes

District councilor accused of leading team to Wang Fuk Court owners' meeting

Expert warns of emotional struggles for Wang Fuk Court returning home

About 270 Wang Fuk Court residents return home for their belongings with mixed feelings

Five months on, fire victims brace for emotional homecoming

Former ESF kindergarten staff jailed 25 months for $640,000 bribery scheme

A former administrator at an ESF International Kindergarten has been sentenced to 25 months in prison for accepting more than HK$600,000 in bribes in exchange for securing priority admission for children.

Thunderstorms and cooler weather set to hit Hong Kong this week

Hong Kong is set to brace for showers, thunderstorms, and a drop in temperature starting this Thursday (Apr 23) as a cold front gradually approaches the coast of southern China.

HK and Malaysian manufacturers ink deal to boost two-way market expansion

The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) will be joining hands with the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) to create a two-way bridge for thousands of companies to expand into each other's markets.

HK to welcome nearly one million Mainland tourists during Labour Day Golden Week

Hong Kong is preparing for an influx of nearly one million mainland visitors during the upcoming five-day Labour Day Golden Week holiday, with authorities stepping up crowd control and transport arrangements to manage the expected surge.

Business Today

MTR's Kam Sheung Road Station Phase 2 project receives eight bids

MTR Corporation (0066) drew eight bids for its Kam Sheung Road Station Phase 2 project on Monday, after receiving 31 expressions of interest, marking the best-received of topside properties at railway stations in nearly four years.

Hong Kong is a safe haven for international investors amid Middle East conflicts, FSDC says

Middle East conflicts have prompted international investors to shift their focus towards Hong Kong as a safe haven –an international financial center backed by mainland China, said Benjamin Hung Pi-cheng, chairman of the Financial Services Development Council.

Polymarket in talks to raise money at about US$15 billion valuation, The Information reports

Prediction markets platform Polymarket is talking to investors ​about raising US$400 million in funding at a ‌valuation of about US$15 billion including the new money, The Information reported on Sunday, citing two people familiar ​with the talks.

HSBC, StanChart inadvertently involved in Iranian money-laundering: The Daily Telegraph

HSBC (0005) and Standard Chartered (2888) are facing allegations of links to Iranian money-laundering, according to a report by UK’s The Daily Telegraph.

Henderson puts 120 units of One Victoria Cove on the market

Henderson Land Development's (0012) One Victoria Cove in Hung Hom launched 120 units on Monday, with the cheapest flat costing HK$6.48 million after discounts.

World/China

Japan detects 80cm tsunami waves as 7.5-magnitude quake hits northeastern coast, shakes Tokyo

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck off the northeastern coast of Japan on Monday, as authorities urged residents to stay away from coastal areas where tsunami waves of up to 3 meters (9.84 ft) were expected.

China warns joint US, Philippines and Japan drills risk regional trust

Military cooperation between countries should not undermine mutual understanding and trust among regional countries, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday, when asked about the annual joint military exercises hosted by the Philippines and the United States that will also involve Japanese forces.

China's Xi, in call with Saudi crown prince, calls for Strait of Hormuz to remain open

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for normal passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz to be maintained, in a phone ​call on Monday with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held ‌as Beijing steps up efforts to help end the Iran war.

World awaits fate of ceasefire after US seizes Iranian ship

Concerns grew on Monday that the ceasefire between the United States and Iran might collapse after the U.S. said it had seized an Iranian cargo ship that tried to run its blockade and Iran vowed to retaliate.

Pakistan PM speaks with Iran's president

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that he spoke with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian about the conflict in the Gulf.