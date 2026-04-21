Wall St dips after rally as US-Iran tensions gauged

U.S. stocks declined modestly on Monday, with each of the three major indexes coming off a third straight week of gains, as renewed U.S.-Iran tensions put the durability of a two-week ceasefire in doubt.

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Iran is considering attending peace talks with the U.S. in Pakistan, a senior Iranian official told Reuters, following moves by Islamabad to end a U.S. blockade of Iran's ports.

However, a separate source said Vice President JD Vance was still in the U.S., denying reports he was on his way to Pakistan for talks.

Iran opened the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, fueling a broad market surge, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posting record highs for a third straight session for their biggest weekly gains in 11 months. However, Tehran closed the crucial shipping waterway again over the weekend.

U.S. crude CLc1jumped 6.23% to $89.07 a barrel and Brent LCOc1 rose to $95.25 per barrel, up 5.4% on the day, lifting the S&P 500 energy index .SPNY 0.8% as the best-performing of the 11 S&P 500 sectors on the session.

"The news over the weekend with the re-closure of the strait or the boarding of the Iran vessel, that gets us a little away from it's fully reopened, but the timing doesn't look like it's still that far off as it was with at least talks over the week," said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

"But you're in the middle of first-quarter earnings season too, so then the question is, has there been any bleed over into the real economy, and so far you've heard from the banks that consumer credit looks okay and their spending looks okay."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 96.79 points, or 0.20%, to 49,350.64, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 22.61 points, or 0.32%, to 7,103.45 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 99.97 points, or 0.41%, to 24,368.51.

Communication services .SPLRCL was the worst-performing sector, as Meta META.O was down more than 2% and poised to snap a nine-session winning streak, its longest since October.

Netflix NFLX.O was down nearly 3%, also weighing on the sector, and has fallen more than 12% since announcing its quarterly results and the departure of co-founder Reed Hastings last week.

The CBOE Volatility Index .VIX, known as Wall Street's "fear gauge", gained after falling for the past eight sessions and was last up 1.57 points at 19.08, after reaching a one-week high of 19.99.

Investors wait to assess the impact of the Iran war on corporate results and on the broader economy, with companies including Lockheed Martin LMT.N and IBM IBM.N scheduled to report later this week.

Tesla TSLA.O will kick off results from the so-called "Magnificent Seven" cohort on Wednesday.

Of the 48 S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings through Friday morning, 87.5% have topped analyst expectations, according to LSEG data. The current first-quarter earnings growth rate stands at 14.4%.

Among other movers, QXO shares QXO.N slumped 5.1% after the construction supplies distributor struck a $17 billion deal to acquire building products distributor and installer TopBuild BLD.N, whose shares surged more than 18%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.01-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.09-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 41 new 52-week highs and no new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 164 new highs and 36 new lows.

Reuters