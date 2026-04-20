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NEWS

HK has key role in building ‘shared future’ amid global tensions, says Henry Tang

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Henry Tang Ying-yen, president of the Hong Kong Chapter of The Légion d’Honneur Club, said today that rising geopolitical tensions and protectionism reinforce the need to build "a community with a shared future for mankind"—a vision in which Hong Kong has an important role to play.

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He delivered the remarks at the inaugural Asia-Pacific Symposium organized by the club, which is the local chapter of the Society of Members of the Légion d’Honneur.

The Légion d’Honneur, instituted by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802, is the highest and most prestigious civilian and military honor of France.

High-profile gathering for regional exchange

Titled "Regional Exchange and Institutional Cohesion," the symposium was officiated by Eric Chan Kwok-ki, Chief Secretary for Administration; Admiral Alain Coldefy, President of the Society of Members of the Légion d’Honneur; and Christile Drulhe, Consul General of France in Hong Kong and Macau. Christopher Hui Ching-yu, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, also shared insights on Hong Kong's development as an international financial center with participants, who included representatives from Australia, France, the Philippines, and Thailand.

Hong Kong's enduring strengths

In his welcome remarks, Tang stated that Hong Kong’s core strength lies in international exchange and cooperation.

He described the city as a staunch advocate of multilateralism and an open, free economy, with legal and financial infrastructure that aligns with international standards. "Under the principle of ‘One Country, Two Systems,' Hong Kong stands as an international financial center and a global hub for business and culture, championing diversity, openness, and inclusion," Tang said.

Vast opportunities ahead

Looking to the future, Tang emphasized the vast opportunities ahead, noting that China's 15th Five-Year Plan clearly mandates Hong Kong to maintain its status as an international financial center while developing into an East-meets-West center for international cultural exchange and a global innovation and technology hub.

"Strategically located at the southeastern tip of China and serving as a pivotal gateway between China and the rest of the world, Hong Kong will certainly benefit from the development of our motherland," he added.

Deepening Franco-Hong Kong ties

Tang affirmed that the Hong Kong Chapter will continue to deepen its cooperation with French counterparts, particularly the Consulate General of France in Hong Kong & Macau, to pursue joint efforts in education, science, and culture that enrich public life.

He concluded by reflecting on the ethos of the honor, stating that "the true legacy of the Légion d’Honneur is not the medals they wear, but the trust they build."

He pledged that the Hong Kong Chapter will continue to serve as a dynamic global stage where that trust is translated into tangible action and meaningful impact.

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