Gunman kills Canadian woman, wounds 4 at Mexico’s Teotihuacan pyramids

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Unease for Iranian-Canadians after shooting at ayatollah critic's gym
28-03-2026 13:59 HKT
One person dies after Virginia university shooting, 2 in stable condition
13-03-2026 03:18 HKT
Shots fired at Rihanna's house in Beverly Hills, no injuries reported
09-03-2026 15:37 HKT
Australia begins inquiry into antisemitism after Bondi shooting
24-02-2026 17:09 HKT
Ten dead after shooter opens fire at Canadian high school
11-02-2026 10:25 HKT
Trump battles Minneapolis shooting fallout as agents put on leave
29-01-2026 10:13 HKT
Australia holds day of mourning for Bondi Beach shooting victims
22-01-2026 14:54 HKT
Gunman kills one, wounds six others in Czech town hall before killing self
20-01-2026 03:19 HKT
Another immigration-related shooting fuels chaos in Minneapolis
15-01-2026 17:45 HKT