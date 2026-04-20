Suspected air conditioner electrical fault sparks Yau Ma Tei fire, 50 residents evacuated

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Late-night fire at Hung Hom building triggers evacuation of 100 residents
15-04-2026 02:23 HKT
Burglars steal $830,000 worth of items from Yau Ma Tei flat, some recovered
07-04-2026 04:11 HKT
(Video) Electric bicycle bursts into flames in Tsim Sha Tsui, no injuries
25-03-2026 03:06 HKT
Fire at Tuen Mun temple caused by burning paper, no injuries
09-03-2026 01:54 HKT
Paint thrown on fridge at Fruit Market, police hunt masked man
20-02-2026 03:34 HKT
Man found dead in Yau Ma Tei flat
13-02-2026 02:38 HKT
Fire at North Point subdivided flat forces 30 to flee
12-02-2026 04:39 HKT
Ceiling light fire in Wah Lai Estate prompts neighbor rescue
09-02-2026 06:39 HKT