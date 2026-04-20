Suspected air conditioner electrical fault sparks Yau Ma Tei fire, 50 residents evacuated

A fire broke out in a fourth-floor flat in Yau Ma Tei early on Monday, prompting the evacuation of about 50 residents, with no injuries reported.

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Firefighters received the call around 3am at a building on Public Square Street and quickly extinguished the blaze.

According to initial information, a window-type air conditioner in the unit may have caught fire due to an electrical short circuit. Fire services are investigating the cause.