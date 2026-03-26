Late-night fire at Hung Hom building triggers evacuation of 100 residents

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A late-night fire at a residential building in Hung Hom triggered the evacuation of about 100 residents on Tuesday, with firefighters suspecting the blaze was caused by burnt food.

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The incident occurred around 11.30pm at a low-floor unit of Sung Yee Building, part of the Shung Tze Houses complex on Sung Kit Street. Residents reported smoke filling the area and called for help.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and helped evacuate residents as a precaution. Crews entered a fourth-floor unit and quickly extinguished the fire. Initial investigations suggest the resident had burnt food while cooking, causing smoke to spread and triggering the alarm. No injuries were reported, and residents have since returned to their homes.