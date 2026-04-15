Teenager's hand burned as power bank catches fire while charging in Sham Shui Po flat

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Late-night fire at Hung Hom building triggers evacuation of 100 residents
15-04-2026 02:23 HKT
(Video) Electric bicycle bursts into flames in Tsim Sha Tsui, no injuries
25-03-2026 03:06 HKT
Fire at Tuen Mun temple caused by burning paper, no injuries
09-03-2026 01:54 HKT
Fire at North Point subdivided flat forces 30 to flee
12-02-2026 04:39 HKT
Ceiling light fire in Wah Lai Estate prompts neighbor rescue
09-02-2026 06:39 HKT
Scaffolding fire at Long Ping estate forces over 50 to evacuate
12-01-2026 07:33 HKT
Fire at Mei Foo Sun Chuen forces dozens to evacuate
31-12-2025 03:01 HKT
2 vehicles torched in suspected arson near Haven of Hope Hospital
26-12-2025 00:39 HKT
Fire breaks out on rooftop of Kwun Tong industrial building
10-12-2025 00:48 HKT