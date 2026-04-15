logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Teenager's hand burned as power bank catches fire while charging in Sham Shui Po flat

NEWS
37 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A 16-year-old girl suffered hand burns after a portable power bank caught fire while she was using it to charge a device on a sofa in her Sham Shui Po flat early on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident occurred just after midnight at Lai Wing House, Lai On Estate. The power bank began emitting smoke and burst into flames, burning the teenager's hand. Family members called for help.

Firefighters arrived to find the blaze already extinguished. The girl was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken conscious to Caritas Medical Centre. Police have classified the case as a fire.

Sham Shui Po power bank fire

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Late-night fire at Hung Hom building triggers evacuation of 100 residents
NEWS
15-04-2026 02:23 HKT
Photo: Reuters
USS Gerald R. Ford withdraws from Middle East after fire, revealing reliability issues
WORLD
26-03-2026 05:09 HKT
logo
(Video) Electric bicycle bursts into flames in Tsim Sha Tsui, no injuries
NEWS
25-03-2026 03:06 HKT
Fire at Tuen Mun temple caused by burning paper, no injuries
NEWS
09-03-2026 01:54 HKT
Fire at North Point subdivided flat forces 30 to flee
NEWS
12-02-2026 04:39 HKT
Ceiling light fire in Wah Lai Estate prompts neighbor rescue
NEWS
09-02-2026 06:39 HKT
Scaffolding fire at Long Ping estate forces over 50 to evacuate
NEWS
12-01-2026 07:33 HKT
Fire at Mei Foo Sun Chuen forces dozens to evacuate
NEWS
31-12-2025 03:01 HKT
2 vehicles torched in suspected arson near Haven of Hope Hospital
NEWS
26-12-2025 00:39 HKT
Fire breaks out on rooftop of Kwun Tong industrial building
NEWS
10-12-2025 00:48 HKT
Over half of Hong Kong’s top officials now use Chinese-made electric vehicles
NEWS
14-04-2026 19:12 HKT
Curtis Institute welcomes its youngest talent in 102-year history: 7-year-old piano prodigy Olivia Li
NEWS
13-04-2026 10:49 HKT
Consumer Council urges better gatekeeping amid 100+ domestic helper agencies complaints annually
NEWS
14-04-2026 13:38 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.