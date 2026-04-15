Teenager's hand burned as power bank catches fire while charging in Sham Shui Po flat

A 16-year-old girl suffered hand burns after a portable power bank caught fire while she was using it to charge a device on a sofa in her Sham Shui Po flat early on Thursday.

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The incident occurred just after midnight at Lai Wing House, Lai On Estate. The power bank began emitting smoke and burst into flames, burning the teenager's hand. Family members called for help.

Firefighters arrived to find the blaze already extinguished. The girl was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken conscious to Caritas Medical Centre. Police have classified the case as a fire.