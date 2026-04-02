logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Burglars steal $830,000 worth of items from Yau Ma Tei flat, some recovered

NEWS
14 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Police are searching for two men after a burglary at a flat in Yau Ma Tei on Monday evening, with items worth about HK$830,000 stolen.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A 55-year-old woman surnamed Song reported to police at 7.37pm that the door of her flat at Alhambra Building on Nathan Road had been forced open. Preliminary counts showed two teapots, three silver chains and a silver ring worth a total of about HK$830,000 had been stolen. Some of the items were later recovered on another floor of the same building.

The case has been classified as burglary and is being handled by the Yau Tsim district criminal investigation team. No arrests have been made. Police are looking for two men aged between 30 and 40.

Yau Ma Tei burglary theft

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Burglars take $120,000 cash from Tuen Mun village house
NEWS
02-04-2026 06:18 HKT
Topless man arrested for allegedly stealing woman's phone in Sham Shui Po
NEWS
26-03-2026 02:21 HKT
130 tonnes of chicken feet worth $300,000 stolen from Tin Shui Wai warehouse
NEWS
18-03-2026 04:08 HKT
Burglars steal $120,000 from Tin Shui Wai village house
NEWS
11-03-2026 04:43 HKT
Paint thrown on fridge at Fruit Market, police hunt masked man
NEWS
20-02-2026 03:34 HKT
Burglars strike Fanling flat on Lunar New Year's Eve, steal $290,000 in cash and jewellery
NEWS
17-02-2026 04:59 HKT
Man found dead in Yau Ma Tei flat
NEWS
13-02-2026 02:38 HKT
3 arrested after assault, theft in Aberdeen
NEWS
09-02-2026 02:09 HKT
Former employee arrested for suspected theft at Yau Tong shopping mall
NEWS
04-02-2026 03:39 HKT
Man stabbed in Yau Ma Tei street fight, second man arrested
NEWS
22-12-2025 01:29 HKT
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
05-04-2026 17:11 HKT
Mainland student shares part-time construction work in HK, hauling over 100 bags of cement daily
SOCIAL BUZZ
06-04-2026 03:27 HKT
Families disappointed after Discovery Bay Easter Egg Hunt cancellation
NEWS
05-04-2026 19:58 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.