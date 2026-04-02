Burglars steal $830,000 worth of items from Yau Ma Tei flat, some recovered

Police are searching for two men after a burglary at a flat in Yau Ma Tei on Monday evening, with items worth about HK$830,000 stolen.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A 55-year-old woman surnamed Song reported to police at 7.37pm that the door of her flat at Alhambra Building on Nathan Road had been forced open. Preliminary counts showed two teapots, three silver chains and a silver ring worth a total of about HK$830,000 had been stolen. Some of the items were later recovered on another floor of the same building.

The case has been classified as burglary and is being handled by the Yau Tsim district criminal investigation team. No arrests have been made. Police are looking for two men aged between 30 and 40.