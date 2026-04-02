Burglars steal $830,000 worth of items from Yau Ma Tei flat, some recovered

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Burglars take $120,000 cash from Tuen Mun village house
02-04-2026 06:18 HKT
Topless man arrested for allegedly stealing woman's phone in Sham Shui Po
26-03-2026 02:21 HKT
130 tonnes of chicken feet worth $300,000 stolen from Tin Shui Wai warehouse
18-03-2026 04:08 HKT
Burglars steal $120,000 from Tin Shui Wai village house
11-03-2026 04:43 HKT
Paint thrown on fridge at Fruit Market, police hunt masked man
20-02-2026 03:34 HKT
Man found dead in Yau Ma Tei flat
13-02-2026 02:38 HKT
3 arrested after assault, theft in Aberdeen
09-02-2026 02:09 HKT
Former employee arrested for suspected theft at Yau Tong shopping mall
04-02-2026 03:39 HKT
Man stabbed in Yau Ma Tei street fight, second man arrested
22-12-2025 01:29 HKT
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
05-04-2026 17:11 HKT
Families disappointed after Discovery Bay Easter Egg Hunt cancellation
05-04-2026 19:58 HKT