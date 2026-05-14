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PROPERTY

Stars By The Harbour to tender a unit next Tuesday

PROPERTY
14 mins ago
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CK Asset (1113) will put a 2,196-square-foot unit of Stars By The Harbour in Hung Hom up for tender next Tuesday, said the developer on Thursday.

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This three-story house features a four-bedroom layout. It was originally sold in 2018 for over HK$110 million, or HK$50,310 per sq ft, but the transaction was cancelled in March last year.

 

Stars By The HarbourCK AssetHung Hom

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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