Stars By The Harbour to tender a unit next Tuesday

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Phase 3 of One Victoria Cove to sell 130 units on Sunday
06-05-2026 18:57 HKT
Phase 3 of One Victoria Cove to launch sales arrangement soon
03-05-2026 17:47 HKT
Blue Coast records nine deals on Tuesday, earning over HK$200 mln
28-04-2026 17:36 HKT
Australian teen, 17, arrested in Hung Hom with $510,000 worth of drugs
24-04-2026 04:37 HKT
Henderson puts 120 units of One Victoria Cove on the market
20-04-2026 18:48 HKT
Podium mall of One Victoria Cove to open as early as Q4 in 2027
16-04-2026 16:31 HKT