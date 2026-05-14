Stars By The Harbour to tender a unit next Tuesday

CK Asset (1113) will put a 2,196-square-foot unit of Stars By The Harbour in Hung Hom up for tender next Tuesday, said the developer on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

This three-story house features a four-bedroom layout. It was originally sold in 2018 for over HK$110 million, or HK$50,310 per sq ft, but the transaction was cancelled in March last year.