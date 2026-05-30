Barricaded flat fire leaves three critical as police uncover drug paraphernalia in Mid-Levels

The Mid-Levels residential fire that left three people in critical condition on Saturday is now being treated as suspicious, with police discovering drug paraphernalia and evidence of an attempted self-rescue inside the barricaded flat.

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Obstacles face first responders at scene

According to joint briefings by police, fire, and ambulance officials this afternoon, the blaze broke out shortly before 11am today in a rented unit at Regal Crest, located at 5 Robinson Road.

Firefighters faced severe obstacles upon arrival, discovering that the main entrance of the flat had been deliberately blocked by a large sofa.

Once inside, they found that both the corridor door and the master bedroom door were locked from the inside.

Crews ultimately identified two distinct points of origin where the fire had been lit within the master bedroom.

Rescue teams located the three unconscious victims in different parts of the smoke-filled apartment.

One woman was found in a guest room, while a man and another woman were found together inside the master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom.

All three suffered severe smoke inhalation and were in critical condition, with two of the victims also sustaining second-degree burns to their hands.

Paramedics administered high-concentration oxygen and treated their wounds at the scene before transferring the male and one female victim to Queen Mary Hospital and the second female victim to Ruttonjee Hospital.

Victim identities and drug suspicions emerge

Investigators from the Central District Crime Squad revealed that the flat had been rented by the occupants for about two years.

Police have identified the three victims as a 64-year-old male resident surnamed Wan, his 31-year-old girlfriend surnamed Ni, and a 37-year-old mutual friend surnamed Lu. Both women are from mainland China.

Inside the master bedroom and another room, officers recovered drug-taking equipment, including glass inhalation bottles, plastic tubing, lighters, and lighter gas refill canisters.

Several of the gas canisters had been heavily scorched, leading police to believe that their rupture and combustion may have significantly accelerated the spread of the flames.

Authorities are currently investigating whether the fire was sparked by smoking or drug use inside the premises.

Desperate bid for survival inside ensuite

Evidence at the scene also suggested a desperate bid for survival. Inside the ensuite bathroom where the couple was found, officers discovered bedsheets and large towels stuffed into the door gaps, indicating they had tried to seal themselves off from the advancing smoke.

During the incident, approximately fifty residents successfully evacuated the building on their own.

Firefighters utilized the building's internal fire protection systems to assist in extinguishing the flames, while the Fire Services Department inspected the property's safety installations to ensure they were fully operational.

Officials confirmed that the building holds a valid annual fire safety inspection certificate.

In response to the emergency, the Transport Department temporarily closed portions of the westbound lanes on Robinson Road near Raimondi College, heading toward Sai Wan, which resulted in significant traffic congestion earlier today.

Police officers remain on-site to direct traffic and have advised motorists to utilize the remaining open lanes.

(Updated at 7.26pm)