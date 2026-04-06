Hot and brighter weather on the horizon for Hong Kong after showers

Hong Kong is set for hotter and brighter weather later in the week, despite experiencing mainly cloudy skies on the day following Ching Ming Festival (Apr 6) and the forecast of a few showers on Wednesday.

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According to the Hong Kong Observatory, the maximum temperature today is forecast to be around 28 degrees, with sunny intervals developing in the afternoon.

With the trough of low pressure affecting Guangdong weakening gradually, the weather will be brighter over the region tomorrow, with temperatures hovering around 23 to 26 degrees.

An easterly airstream will also bring one or two rain patches to the coast of Guangdong on Wednesday.

The change will come in the latter part of this week and into early next week, as an anticyclone aloft is expected to cover the coast of southern China.

Furthermore, under the influence of a southerly airstream, it will become hot during the day over the region.