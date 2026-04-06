Mainland student shares part-time construction work in HK, hauling over 100 bags of cement daily

A mainland postgraduate student in Hong Kong has gone viral on social media after sharing his experience working part-time on a construction site, hauling over 100 bags of cement daily and earning a four-figure sum.

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The student, posting on Xiaohongshu, documented leaving home at 6.40am for a site near Tai Wai Station, stressing the need for a hearty breakfast as "site work is extremely tough." His main task involves moving 40-kilogram cement bags up and down stairs. On one recorded day, he moved 153 bags.

Arriving at the site, he changes into work gear including a work uniform, work pants, and safety shoes.

Netizens expressed admiration, with comments including "Respect – hardworking and educated" and "Earning money while working out," with some humorously describing the job as "paid gym time."