Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am

Over 1.26 million residents have left the city in the first two days of the Easter and Ching Ming Festival holidays, with the airport seeing the biggest crowds.

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The Immigration Department had earlier projected that about 6.44 million people would pass through Hong Kong's control points during the five-day holiday period starting last Friday (Apr 3).

The peak for outbound travel is anticipated Sunday (Apr 5) with 712,000 people leaving, while Tuesday (Apr 7) will see the peak for arrivals with 671,000 returns.

According to the Immigration Department, more than 225,000 travelers had passed through Hong Kong's checkpoints by 10am Sunday.

Among them, 146,000 were departures, of which about 130,000 were Hong Kong residents.

Notably, the airport handled approximately 26,000 departures, followed by the Lo Wu Control Point with 22,000 people leaving the city.

Nearly 1.08 million trips recorded

With Saturday also marking the first day of mainland China's three-day Ching Ming Festival holiday, nearly 1.08 million trips were recorded across Hong Kong's control points, including about 424,000 arrivals.

Lok Ma Chau and Lo Wu were the busiest control points, receiving about 128,000 mainland tourists among the total arrivals yesterday.

As for departures, more than 655,000 trips were recorded, with Hong Kong residents accounting for 532,000 of them.

Most Hong Kong residents departed via Lo Wu, Lok Ma Chau Spur Line, and Shenzhen Bay control points, with about 126,000, 114,000, and 102,000 trips respectively.

Meanwhile, approximately 57,000 Hong Kong residents made outbound trips via the West Kowloon Station, while another 51,000 flew out via the airport.

Among those who have left, about 960,000 have crossed the border to the mainland during the past two days, excluding departures via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.