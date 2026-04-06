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NEWS

CUHK Medicine launches program to cultivate 100 women medical scientists

NEWS
27 mins ago
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The Chinese University of Hong Kong’s Faculty of Medicine has unveiled an ambitious new initiative designed to significantly bolster the presence of women in medical research, aiming to recruit and develop 100 female medical scientists over the next five years. 

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Known as the “Women in Science and Medicine Academy”, the project seeks to refine Hong Kong’s scientific ecosystem by providing a structured pathway for high-caliber talent from both local and international backgrounds to excel in the field of clinical innovation.

Central to the initiative is a comprehensive mentorship framework that pairs participants with a distinguished team of senior professors, global researchers, and pioneers from the technology and innovation sectors. 

This support system is designed to offer personalized guidance on critical professional milestones, such as refining research methodologies, navigating the complexities of grant applications, and long-term career mapping. 

Beyond technical skills, the program emphasizes the importance of emotional support and mental well-being, recognizing the unique challenges women may face in high-pressure research environments.

The leadership behind the program highlights Hong Kong’s equitable landscape for education and promotion as a primary draw for global talent. 

By facilitating participation in international conferences and fostering leadership skills, the initiative aims to help young researchers expand their professional networks and gain a competitive edge on the world stage. 

These efforts are intended to align with broader national development goals, positioning Hong Kong as a premier international hub for technology and innovation.

To further its impact, the faculty plans to forge strategic alliances with leading medical schools across Europe, North America, and Asia for joint research and training ventures.

Additionally, the university intends to host an annual leadership summit dedicated to women in science, leveraging Hong Kong’s robust financial capital and world-class academic infrastructure to create a sustainable pipeline of female leaders in medicine.

CUHK

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