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NEWS

Teens' escalator stunt at MTR station sparks outrage and safety concerns

NEWS
21 mins ago
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A group of teenagers was caught on video sliding down the narrow space beside an escalator and staircase at HKU MTR Station, an incident that has triggered widespread backlash online and renewed calls for bystanders to report such dangerous acts to authorities.

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Two videos posted on the social media platform Threads on Saturday night (Apr 4) showed the teens turning the tight passage beside the escalator at Exit C2 into an improvised slide.

The first video showed a teenager in a yellow shirt preparing to slide, as another individual appears to give instructions from the nearby staircase.

The teen sits upright on the curb, stretching out his legs and carefully maneuvering his body to avoid obstacles as he descends.

In the second clip, the teenager slides past the person filming and stands up after reaching the end. Another individual in blue then attempts the same stunt, indicating the group took turns performing and encouraging each other.

According to the original poster, several adults appeared to be present and seemed to be encouraging the teens.

The videos quickly drew condemnation online, with many criticizing the group's disregard for safety and lamenting that existing barriers meant to prevent such behavior were ignored.

Some netizens recounted witnessing similar risky acts at other MTR stations, while others called on commuters to report such incidents immediately.

In a response to media inquiries, MTR Corporation said it could not verify the timing of the videos and had received no reports related to the incident at HKU Station. The company urged the public to prioritize safety, avoid dangerous behavior, and contact staff if they witness similar acts.

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