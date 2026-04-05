(Video) Police intercept British motorcyclist following dangerous one-wheel stunts on Kwai Tsing highways

A British man was filmed performing dangerous stunts on an unlicensed motorcycle on multiple highways in the Kwai Tsing district before being intercepted by police, prompting public concern over road safety.

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In a video posted on Facebook on Sunday, the motorcyclist, wearing sunglasses and a face covering, was seen performing reckless tricks while being filmed by an accomplice. He first rode the motorcycle on one wheel along the Stonecutters Bridge section of the Tsing Sha Highway, which stands more than 70 meters above the sea.

The footage showed a seven-seater car approaching from behind as he performed the stunt. Given the highway’s speed limit of 80 kilometers per hour, a single mistake could have caused a crash and a rear-end collision with the following vehicle due to insufficient braking distance.

Another segment captured a traffic police officer stopping the man near Kwai Chung Container Terminal on Tsing Yi Road and instructing him to pull onto the road shoulder for inspection. The clip ends as the officer approaches the motorcycle to conduct checks.

The video sparked widespread outrage online, with netizens condemning the man’s reckless behavior. “Fortunately, Hong Kong has the police; he must be severely punished,” one commented.

Others labeled him as “lawless” and a “road bomb”, and pointed out that the motorcycle appeared unlicensed and likely uninsured, posing greater risks to other road users.