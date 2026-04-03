Hong Kong climbs to world’s fifth-largest trading hub as resilience defies global challenges

Hong Kong has reclaimed its position as a top-tier global trade powerhouse, jumping two spots to become the world’s fifth-largest merchandise trading entity in 2025, according to the latest "Global Trade Outlook and Statistics" report from the World Trade Organization.

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The city’s total merchandise trade surged by 17.5 percent year-on-year to reach a staggering US$1,585 billion, representing 3 percent of all global commerce.

This performance places Hong Kong directly behind the mainland, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. If the European Union were considered a single bloc, Hong Kong would rank as the fourth-largest individual trading entity in the world.

The report further highlighted that the city now sits as the world’s fifth-largest exporter and sixth-largest importer of goods, marking a three-place improvement in both categories compared to the previous year.

Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah expressed strong optimism regarding the findings, noting that the results prove Hong Kong’s external trade remains robust despite the dual pressures of geopolitical tension and rising trade protectionism.

He attributed this success to the city's adherence to free trade principles and its unique institutional advantages under the "one country, two systems" framework, which allow it to serve as a highly agile gateway for regional business.

Yau also credited a suite of government initiatives—such as expanding economic networks, attracting foreign investment, and supporting small businesses—for enabling the city to play a pivotal role in the Belt and Road initiative and the opening of mainland markets.

The momentum from 2025 appears to have carried directly into the current year.

Early data for 2026 shows that the values of total exports and imports grew by 24.7 percent and 29.9 percent respectively in February.

When looking at the first two months of 2026 combined, exports have already risen by nearly 30 percent compared to the same period last year.

While merchandise trade saw the most dramatic gains, Hong Kong also maintained its standing in the services sector, ranking as the 22nd-largest commercial service trading entity globally with a total trade volume of US$211 billion.

The business community has also welcomed the news, with Executive Council member and Vocational Training Council Chairman Jeffrey Lam Kin-fung describing the achievement as an inspiring reflection of the city’s competitiveness.

He emphasized that as the country begins its 15th Five-Year Plan, Hong Kong is currently formulating its own five-year roadmap to align with national development.

Lam stressed that the city must continue to evolve its roles as a "super connector" and a "super value-adder," helping mainland enterprises expand globally while exploring new emerging markets to ensure Hong Kong remains an indispensable center for international trade.