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NEWS

Search for 81-year-old hiker missing in Tai Lam Chung during rainstorm continues

NEWS
16 hours ago
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A search and rescue operation is ongoing for an 81-year-old man who went missing while hiking with his wife along Section 10 of the MacLehose Trail in Tuen Mun on Saturday (Apr 4).

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The man, surnamed Ho, was separated from his wife when they were caught in a rainstorm during their hike. His wife made her way down the trail first, but when her husband failed to return, their son alerted the police in the evening.

An overnight search by rescue personnel yielded no results. The operation resumed early this morning but has so far been unsuccessful.

+2

Rescue teams from the police, Fire Services Department, and Civil Aid Service gathered near Tsing Shan Temple at the junction of Castle Peak Road and Pui To Road. The Fire Services Department has also deployed its elite Mountain Search and Rescue Team (MSRT).

Crews have been organized into multiple teams to continue combing Section 10 of the MacLehose Trail. A helicopter from the Government Flying Service is also assisting, conducting low-altitude aerial searches in the area.

According to sources, the initial search operation began Saturday evening, with rescue teams assembling opposite Ho Fuk Tong College in Tuen Mun before heading into the hills. 

Rescuers searched throughout the night in the area stretching from Tuen Mun towards Tin Fu Tsai and Tai Lam Chung, but found no trace of the missing man.

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