logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HA urged action on security and contractor oversight after 56,000+ patients’ data leaked

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The Hospital Authority (HA) has been urged to promptly notify all affected individuals and conduct a comprehensive review of system vulnerabilities, including contractor risk‑management, following a data leak that exposed sensitive information of more than 56,000 patients from the Kowloon East Cluster.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The leaked data, including patients’ names, gender, Hong Kong identity card numbers, hospital file numbers, and details of surgical procedures, were reported to have been uploaded to a third-party platform on April 4. 

Speaking on a radio program on Monday, former Cluster Chief Executive of Kowloon East Cluster Luk Che-chung called the incident “serious” and “unacceptable.” He urged the HA to inform affected patients as soon as possible and to specify clearly which data were stolen.

Luk also questioned the leak of “original files,” arguing that no organization should permit staff to download records casually. He noted that internal access is strictly limited to staff who are currently responsible for that patient and have a legitimate clinical need. 

Finding the breach highly unusual, he urged HA to investigate whether the leak came from an insider or a contractor, and to review whether risk‑management measures for contractors were sufficient. 

While HA insisted that the incident did not involve a cyberattack, computer security expert Anthony Lai Cheuk-tung called the claim a smokescreen, warning that hackers monitor contractors serving Hong Kong organizations and exploit any weakness to seize data, even if they do not target the organization’s main network. 

Lai said “original files” are usually exported in bulk by vendors during maintenance, backups or testing. He suggested the leak likely resulted from a vendor export and said investigators should focus on whether the file was properly protected on the vendor’s server and who downloaded it. 

Both Luk and Lai said that HA and its contractors share responsibility for the breach. Lai also urged HA and other government departments to implement “jump servers” as an intermediary monitoring layer. 

Under this system, all contractor maintenance work would be routed through the server before accessing the main system, allowing for real-time recording, surveillance, and the ability to intercept suspicious activities instantly. 

Lai further called on departments to reassess their practices, arguing that accountability cannot be fully outsourced. He emphasised that organisations must ensure contractors meet their security standards and carry out frequent, high‑intensity monitoring.

Former Cluster Chief Executive of Kowloon East Cluster Luk Che-chung
Computer security expert Anthony Lai Cheuk-tung
Hospital Authoritydata leak

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Delivery trucks for e-commerce retailer Coupang leave a distribution centre in Seoul, South Korea. (File Photo)
Coupang founder Kim says sorry over data leak
WORLD
28-12-2025 18:24 HKT
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP A general view shows the logo of South Korean online delivery service Coupang, at a building housing the company's headquarters in Seoul on December 9, 2025.
South Korea police raid e-commerce giant Coupang over data leak
WORLD
09-12-2025 13:14 HKT
Privacy watchdog slams recent personal data leaks ‘unacceptable’
NEWS
08-07-2025 11:20 HKT
Hot and brighter weather on the horizon for Hong Kong after showers
NEWS
1 hour ago
CUHK Medicine launches program to cultivate 100 women medical scientists
NEWS
2 hours ago
Teens' escalator stunt at MTR station sparks outrage and safety concerns
NEWS
3 hours ago
Rain turns West Kowloon coffee festival grounds into mud, organisers offer next-day free entry
NEWS
10 hours ago
Paper offering stores introduce oversized gold bars to attract customers
NEWS
16 hours ago
HK open to indoor car racing at Kai Tak if safe and appealing, says Rosanna Law
NEWS
18 hours ago
Families disappointed after Discovery Bay Easter Egg Hunt cancellation
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
22 hours ago
Mainland student shares part-time construction work in HK, hauling over 100 bags of cement daily
SOCIAL BUZZ
11 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong climbs to world’s fifth-largest trading hub as resilience defies global challenges
NEWS
03-04-2026 16:06 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.