Paper offering stores introduce oversized gold bars to attract customers

On Ching Ming Festival, cemeteries across the city saw a smaller crowd than usual, as many families traveled over the Easter holiday. Some paper offering stores take advantage of the soaring gold prices and introduce extra-large gold bar paper offerings to attract customers.

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A local store reported that gold prices have hit record highs recently, prompting them to launch oversized gold bar paper offerings. The shop said the idea was to let ancestors have "more money in their pockets," a concept that has proven popular with young buyers.

The extra-large gold bar paper packs are priced between HK$20 and HK$40.

The owner of the shop said that while production costs have risen, he has kept the product prices steady in hopes of boosting sales volume. As a result, business has increased by about 10 percent.

The shop plans to introduce more technologically themed offerings, such as robotic paper offerings, to help ancestors "keep up with the times."