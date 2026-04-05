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NEWS

Families disappointed after Discovery Bay Easter Egg Hunt cancellation

NEWS
12 hours ago
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Families in Discovery Bay are disappointed after the cancellation of the town's annual Easter egg hunt led to widespread frustration, and the organizers have offered compensation packages.

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The highly anticipated “Discovery Bay Easter Egg Hunt on the Beach & Carnival”-- originally scheduled for Saturday (Apr 4) and Sunday (Apr 5) -- was called off due to the Amber Rainstorm Warning. The announcement, citing safety concerns and event terms that disallowed refunds or rescheduling, was met with backlash from disappointed families. Many criticized the lack of timely notice and the refusal to offer alternatives.

While organizers kept some activities—like booth games and art workshops—open where possible, they offered gift packs, a HK$100 Discovery Bay Cash Voucher, and three free single-trip ferry tickets, available for collection from April 24 to 26 at Central Pier No. 3.

Yip, a mother who traveled with her 10-year-old son from Tseung Kwan O, expressed her disappointment, lamenting that this would have been her son's last eligible year to participate.

"It's unbelievable—they took no responsibility and offered no refund," she said, adding that the compensation required yet another lengthy trip. She also criticized the decision to donate grand prizes to charity, calling it "absurd."

Others reported inconsistent treatment from event staff. Leung, who attended with her son with autism and ADHD, said they were left with just a few bags of candy after spending HK$300. She found the ferry vouchers useless, as her family already received transport subsidies.

The controversy has prompted some parents to form a WhatsApp group to coordinate complaints to government departments.

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