Parents secure baby Danny's birth certificate, hope to regain custody following arrest

A Hong Kong couple has officially obtained their baby boy Danny's birth certificate, resolving a dispute lasting weeks with authorities, and are now working with social workers to regain custody of the child from a government shelter.

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Birth certificate successfully issued

On Saturday morning, the parents, identified as Tsang and Kwan, visited the Immigration Department Headquarters in Tseung Kwan O to apply for a birth certificate for their son, Danny.

After department staff escorted them to the Births Registry to process the paperwork, the couple successfully obtained the document and left the building shortly before 1pm.

Expression of relief and thanks

Speaking to the media upon their departure, Tsang expressed immense relief and happiness that the long wait was over. He described the administrative process as very smooth and noted that they had also officially registered a Chinese name for their son.

He also reassured the public that the confirmed DNA results should dispel any rumors or concerns regarding kidnapping.

Additionally, Tsang extended his gratitude to several top government officials, including the Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, the Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung, and the Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han, for their attention and assistance with the case.

Path to custody and shelter visits

The couple also held their first meeting with social workers on Saturday to outline the process for bringing Danny home.

The procedure will involve a home visit by authorities to ensure the living environment is safe for the child. Tsang expressed strong confidence that they will meet the requirements to regain custody.

In the meantime, social workers have assured the parents that Danny is in good health and is being monitored by a dedicated doctor at the shelter.

The couple is scheduled to visit him for an hour next week. Tsang mentioned missing his son deeply, noting that they used to take him swimming every day.

DNA sharing authorized for estranged daughter

During the interview, Tsang also disclosed new information regarding the couple's older daughter, Lily.

He stated that they have signed an authorization for the Hong Kong government to share their DNA profiles with authorities in Sweden.

According to Tsang, the parents have not seen or spoken to their daughter in three years and currently only receive bi-monthly updates from a foster family confirming she is doing well.

A history of the administrative standoff

The administrative ordeal surrounding Danny began after Kwan gave birth to the infant at their home in April.

The couple had persistently refused to submit to DNA testing to establish their parentage, which legally prevented them from acquiring a birth certificate for the child.

The situation escalated earlier this month when police arrested the pair on suspicion of child neglect.

Following the arrests, representatives from the police, immigration, and social welfare departments announced that the parents had finally agreed to provide the necessary DNA samples.

The subsequent test results conclusively verified their biological ties to the baby boy, allowing the official birth registration to finally be completed.