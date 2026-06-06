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NEWS

Man arrested at border after viral video shows indecent assault on KMB

NEWS
50 mins ago
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A 65-year-old man was arrested at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge boundary control point on Friday night after a viral video emerged showing him allegedly groping a secondary school student on the upper deck of a double-decker bus.

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Mong Kok police officers initiated an investigation immediately after spotting the widely circulated footage online.

Working in coordination with school liaison officers, police successfully contacted the victim, a secondary-three student, to obtain details of the incident.

With full cooperation from the Kowloon Motor Bus Company Limited (KMB) and a comprehensive review of security camera footage, investigators quickly identified the suspect, a local hardware salesman surnamed Wu.

The suspect, who was unknown to the victim, was intercepted and arrested as he attempted to enter Hong Kong through the port of entry on Friday night.

Authorities have officially charged him with one count of indecent assault and denied him bail.

He is scheduled to appear at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts next Monday morning.

The incident occurred while the victim was commuting home from school.

Due to being severely frightened by the encounter, the student did not immediately report the crime to the police.

Law enforcement officials have confirmed they are working closely with the victim's family and school to ensure she receives proper counseling and support.

The footage, captured by a bystander on the street, showed the bus temporarily stopped on Mong Kok Road near Sai Yeung Choi Street South.

A man wearing a white tank top could be seen reaching his hand from the seat behind toward the uniformed schoolgirl's chest.

Although the victim leaned forward to avoid the contact, she remained in her seat while looking at her mobile phone.

The video recording captured a witness shouting warnings from the street in an attempt to stop the harassment and alert others, but the distance prevented any direct intervention before the bus drove away.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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