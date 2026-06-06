logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Legal concerns rise as mainland mothers promote 'Master's Degree loophole' for cheap Hong Kong births

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The growing trend of mainland Chinese women using student visas as a low-cost shortcut to give birth in Hong Kong and secure permanent residency for their children has sparked public discussion and legal warnings regarding the potential for immigration fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Exploiting the student visa pathway

In recent years, mainland social media platforms, particularly Xiaohongshu, have seen a surge in "guides" on how to give birth in Hong Kong.

Among the various talent and study schemes available, applying for a Master's degree in Hong Kong is increasingly viewed as the most cost-effective method for acquiring permanent residency.

One prominent post details the experience of a 42-year-old mainland woman, already a mother of two, who successfully used this route. She claimed that compared to other talent programs, a Master's degree only costs around 350,000 yuan, which covers both tuition and living expenses.

Furthermore, graduates are eligible for a two-year "Immigration Arrangements for Non-local Graduates" (IANG) visa, a benefit she described as highly attractive.

"Bargain" births and public hospital strain

The woman revealed that she discovered her pregnancy before applying for the degree and was highly motivated by the fact that any child born while she was a student would immediately receive Hong Kong permanent residency.

She contacted an agency and managed to enter Hong Kong at 34 weeks pregnant, despite her pregnancy being visibly obvious.

She successfully gave birth via a Cesarean section at a public hospital in Hong Kong, paying only HK$550 for a five-day, four-night stay. Immediately after obtaining the child's birth certificate and Return Home Permit, she returned to the mainland.

The mother has since published multiple guides on Xiaohongshu detailing her experience, including tips on managing the risks of crossing the border while pregnant on a student visa.

Legal repercussions and immigration fraud

The trend has raised serious legal concerns. Barrister Albert Luk Wai-hung explained to the media that the legality of these cases hinges entirely on the individual's "true intention" for entering Hong Kong.

If a person's primary goal is to give birth and they use studying as a mere pretext to deceive the Immigration Department, they could be charged with making a false representation.

Under Hong Kong law, this offense carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.

Luk clarified that if a person's genuine intention is to study, and they happen to become pregnant and give birth during their studies, they have not broken the law, as "the law does not forbid people from having children or getting pregnant."

However, packaging a birth-tourism trip as a legitimate educational pursuit is illegal.

Despite the potential for criminal charges against the parents, Luk noted that according to Article 24 of the Basic Law, any child born in Hong Kong is entitled to permanent residency, regardless of the legality of the parents' entry or motives.

Government response to "birth tourism" concerns

The issue has caught the attention of lawmakers. Last October, Election Committee constituency lawmaker Lee Hoey Simon submitted a written inquiry to the Labour and Welfare Bureau regarding the alleged misuse of talent admission schemes for "birth tourism."

The Bureau responded by reiterating the strict penalties for making false representations to the Immigration Department.

They assured lawmakers that a rigorous approval mechanism is in place to ensure only qualified individuals with a genuine intent to contribute to Hong Kong's development are granted residency.

At the time, the Bureau stated they had not observed any widespread phenomenon of individuals using talent schemes solely as a pretext to give birth in the city.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Imported talent aims to create jobs, not replace local workforce, labor chief assures
NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
Waterspout captivates border residents amid thunderstorms and heavy rain
NEWS
3 hours ago
Prolonged power outage hits Mong Kok's Sino Centre after sprinkler accident
NEWS
4 hours ago
Safety harness saves construction worker dangling dozens of meters above Tai Po site
NEWS
5 hours ago
Man arrested at border after viral video shows indecent assault on KMB
NEWS
6 hours ago
Two arrested in Mong Kok for using falsified documents to open bank accounts
NEWS
7 hours ago
Parents secure baby Danny's birth certificate, hope to regain custody following arrest
NEWS
7 hours ago
Govt scraps plan to cap subsidized transport trips for elderly and disabled
NEWS
9 hours ago
Elderly man arrested after stealing new elevator door and cutting it up inside flat
NEWS
10 hours ago
(File Photo)
HK tutor’s sentence for failed murder plot reduced to 24 years on appeal
NEWS
05-06-2026 20:45 HKT
(File Photo)
Hong Kong swelters through hottest 'Mangzhong' on record as HKO warns of hail and nine-day downpour.
NEWS
05-06-2026 18:23 HKT
Brazen sexual assault on bus goes viral, sparks outrage
NEWS
05-06-2026 17:44 HKT
CUHK engineering graduate made $100,000 a month as HKBN salesman, prompting search by Ricky Wong
SOCIAL BUZZ
04-06-2026 16:17 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.