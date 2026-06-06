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NEWS

Viral online discussion reveals extraordinary perks for some Hong Kong domestic helpers

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A recent social media thread has captivated Hong Kong by exposing the jaw-dropping and sometimes life-changing benefits a lucky few foreign domestic helpers receive from generous employers, with perks ranging from massive salaries and private sea-view apartments to millions of dollars in medical support.

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Jaw-dropping perks and sea-view apartments

The conversation began on a social media platform when a local mother shared her astonishment over her neighbor’s highly competitive compensation package for a domestic helper. 

The neighbor reportedly offered a monthly salary of 9,500 Hong Kong dollars for a standard five-day work week from morning to late afternoon, alongside an annual flight ticket to the Philippines. 

This revelation prompted others to share even more extravagant employment terms they had personally witnessed or heard about.

Internet users quickly chimed in with stories of unimaginable employment packages that rival corporate executive perks. 

Extreme examples included a helper reportedly earning HK$50,000 a month, residing in a spacious 500-square-foot room, receiving hefty annual bonuses, and being promised property ownership upon reaching the age of sixty. 

Other lavish arrangements featured dedicated drivers for the household staff, fully paid summer holidays with trips to theme parks, and even a case where an employer provided two helpers with their own exclusive two-bedroom, sea-view apartment to live in while the employer resided in a larger unit in the same building.

Beyond money: Life-changing support and deep bonds

Beyond sheer financial compensation, many shared heartwarming accounts of profound generosity and deep familial bonds between employers and their staff. 

One employer reportedly sponsored the complete education of their helper's children until they entered the workforce. 

Another narrative detailed an employer who diligently saved money for their helpers to build houses in their home countries and later supported one in migrating to Canada, eventually leading to a successful nursing career in Italy.

Perhaps the most touching story shared involved a helper who had served a middle-class family for over thirty years, essentially raising the employer from birth. 

After receiving a terminal cancer diagnosis in her sixties, the helper quietly returned to the Philippines. 

The devoted employer managed to track down her address, flew the entire family over to visit her, and gifted her several million dollars to ensure she was comfortable in her final days.

A stark contrast: The harsh reality for many

Despite the awe-inspiring stories, commentators were quick to ground the discussion in reality, emphasizing that such extraordinary experiences are exceptional and heavily dependent on the employer's wealth and sheer luck.

Many noted the stark contrast within the industry, pointing out that countless domestic helpers still endure grueling daily schedules, waking up before dawn and working late into the night for merely the legal minimum wage. 

The viral thread ultimately highlighted the vast disparities in the working conditions of domestic helpers across the city, demonstrating how dramatically fate and an employer's disposition can alter a worker's life.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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