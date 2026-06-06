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NEWS

Two arrested in Mong Kok for using falsified documents to open bank accounts

NEWS
18 mins ago
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A man and a woman were arrested at a bank in Mong Kok on Saturday morning after alert staff caught them attempting to use fraudulent address proofs to open bank accounts.

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The incident occurred shortly before 10am at a bank located on Prince Edward Road West. 

Police were called to the scene after bank employees grew suspicious of the residency documents presented by the pair and reported the matter to law enforcement. 

Following a brief preliminary investigation at the scene, police officers arrested a 56-year-old woman surnamed Sham and a 51-year-old man surnamed Lau. 

The suspects were taken into custody on suspicion of using a false instrument and remain detained for further questioning. 

The case has been handed over to the criminal investigation team of the Mong Kok police district for a thorough investigation.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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