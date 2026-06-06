Waterspout captivates border residents amid thunderstorms and heavy rain

A striking waterspout formed in the waters between Hong Kong and Shenzhen on Saturday morning, thrilling onlookers on both sides of the border as a broad trough of low pressure continues to bring unsettled weather to the region.

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The Hong Kong Observatory noted that the current weather system is responsible for the ongoing showers and thunderstorms along the Guangdong coastline.

During these turbulent conditions, a distinct waterspout emerged at around 10am over the mangrove waters near Futian, just along the border of the two cities.

Witnesses clearly saw a rotating cloud column stretching from the dark overcast sky down to the water's surface.

The weather phenomenon was highly visible from a distance before it eventually moved toward the shore and dissipated shortly after making landfall.

Residents in both Shenzhen's Futian district and Hong Kong's Lok Ma Chau area were treated to the rare sight, with many expressing their amazement by capturing the moment and sharing it widely across social media platforms.

Meteorological officials anticipate that the broad trough of low pressure will remain parked over the southern Chinese coast for the next two to three days. Consequently, residents can expect continued heavy downpours and squally thunderstorms in the immediate future.

However, weather conditions are forecast to improve by the middle of next week.

As the low-pressure trough gradually moves away from the coastal areas, the frequency of showers across Guangdong will decrease.

By the latter half of next week, an incoming easterly airstream is expected to bring only a few scattered showers to the region.

According to reference materials provided by the observatory, a waterspout is a rapidly rotating column of cloud filled with water droplets that connects the flat base of a convective storm cloud directly to a body of water.

While they appear powerful, their internal wind speeds are generally lower than those found in traditional land-based tornadoes.

Because of their visual appearance of pulling moisture upward into the sky, they are often colloquially known in local culture as a dragon sucking water.

These occurrences are most commonly found in tropical and subtropical climates, with sightings typically reaching their peak during the morning hours, followed by a secondary peak just before dusk.