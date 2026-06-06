Prolonged power outage hits Mong Kok's Sino Centre after sprinkler accident

A sudden power failure at the popular Sino Centre in Mong Kok has forced numerous upper-floor businesses to suspend operations for days after a broken fire sprinkler flooded the building and severely damaged its electrical systems.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

While emergency repair teams have successfully restored electricity to the lower retail levels of the commercial building over the past few days, all units located between the eighth and twenty-first floors remain completely without power.

According to updates shared by affected business owners, the building's management office issued a notice on Thursday explaining the root cause of the incident.

The management stated that someone moving goods accidentally smashed a fire sprinkler head in a corridor, triggering significant flooding that ultimately short-circuited the main electrical installations.

Over the past several days, numerous merchants have taken to social media platforms to keep their customers informed about the ongoing crisis.

A retailer specializing in Japanese pop idol merchandise on the thirteenth floor reported that while air conditioning and lighting have been restored to the public corridors, individual store units still lack electricity.

The shop owner noted that property management expects the internal unit repairs to take up to a week to complete.

Meanwhile, other affected vendors are scrambling to adapt to the lack of power.

A toy store situated on the upper levels announced that they had to temporarily shutter their Sino Centre location due to the blackout, prompting them to redirect customers to a nearby branch to collect their pre-ordered goods.