CoolThink@JC tech curriculum officially launches in Cambodian primary schools

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A highly successful computational thinking curriculum originally pioneered in Hong Kong has officially launched in Cambodia, aiming to equip thirty thousand young students with essential digital problem-solving skills over the next three years.

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Bridging the regional digital divide

The expansion of the CoolThink@JC program was officially marked with an implementation launch ceremony held at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport in Phnom Penh on Thursday.

First initiated and funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust in 2016, the program is designed to move students beyond simply consuming technology to actively creating with it.

The curriculum has already demonstrated widespread success in Hong Kong, where the local Education Bureau adopted the learning materials in 2023 for its innovation and technology modules, reaching over one hundred thousand upper primary students.

Having already been utilized in mainland China and recognized with multiple international accolades, the program's reach is now formally expanding into Southeast Asia under a Memorandum of Understanding signed last year.

Equipping future innovators and educators

Between 2025 and 2028, the adapted CoolThink@JC curriculum will be introduced across one hundred public primary schools in Cambodia.

The initiative is projected to directly benefit approximately thirty thousand students and provide professional training for five hundred educators.

By focusing on computational thinking and problem-solving, the program seeks to bridge the digital divide and play a foundational role in modernizing Cambodia's broader education system.

Following Thursday's launch event, specialized teacher exchange and training activities commenced immediately to ensure local educators are prepared to deliver the new material effectively.

The launch ceremony brought together prominent leaders from both regions to celebrate the partnership.

Key Cambodian attendees included Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Youth and Sports Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, alongside Permanent Secretary of State Dr. Kim Sethany, Director of the Department of Digital Transformation Sok Tha, Director of the Department of Primary Education Dr. Kann Puthy, and Deputy Director of Digital Transformation Sineth Seng.

Representing the Hong Kong Jockey Club were Charities Trust Trustee Jackson Woo, Head of Charities Winnie Ying, and CoolThink@JC Programme Director Daniel Lai.

Fostering deeper cross-border collaboration

During the ceremony, Woo expressed his delight at seeing Cambodia implement this learning model. He highlighted that supporting inclusive education is a top priority for the Hong Kong Jockey Club, which operates as a world-class sports organization dedicated to societal betterment.

He explained that the curriculum helps drive systemic change by supporting teachers through professional development and parents through workshops, ensuring students are digitally equipped to navigate a rapidly changing world.

Furthermore, Woo emphasized that the collaboration is motivated by a shared commitment to promote equitable access to quality education as part of the national Belt and Road Initiative, which is designed to strengthen international connectivity and economic growth.

He noted that the partnership establishes a strong foundation for future cross-border collaborations, including academic research partnerships and student exchange programs, and expressed deep gratitude to the Hong Kong government for its crucial ongoing support.

All of these charitable efforts, officials noted, are made possible through the Jockey Club's unique integrated business model of racing and responsible sports wagering.