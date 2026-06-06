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NEWS

Safety harness saves construction worker dangling dozens of meters above Tai Po site

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A construction worker narrowly escaped a fatal fall at a Tai Po worksite on Saturday after being left suspended dozens of meters in the air beneath a crane, with viral footage revealing that his safety harness was the only thing that prevented a deadly plunge.

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The alarming incident was captured in a brief video that circulated widely online.

In the footage, a worker dressed in a hard hat and a high-visibility vest is seen hanging entirely in mid-air beneath a crane bucket heavily loaded with gravel and debris.

The man clung desperately to a suspension rope as his safety harness bore his weight.

The crane operator slowly lowered the bucket until the worker safely reached the ground, prompting immense relief from a nearby colleague who noted how close the incident came to a devastating tragedy.

The video quickly ignited widespread concern and debate across social media platforms.

Viewers heavily criticized the safety protocols at the site, questioning why a worker was positioned beneath a loaded crane bucket and how he ended up suspended from the moving machinery.

Many urged authorities, specifically the Labour Department, to launch an immediate investigation into the alarming oversight, with some suggesting that severe disciplinary action should be taken against those managing the operation.

This recent near-miss brings renewed attention to the safety record of the Cheung Shue Tan construction site.

Records indicate that the same location was the scene of a fatal industrial accident late last year.

On September 30 of last year, a 62-year-old female construction worker became trapped by a crane mechanism.

She sustained massive trauma to her chest and back and was rushed to Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital, where she was ultimately pronounced dead despite emergency rescue efforts.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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