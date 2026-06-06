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NEWS

Imported talent aims to create jobs, not replace local workforce, labor chief assures

NEWS
33 mins ago
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Hong Kong's aggressive push to attract global professionals is designed to expand the economy and create new opportunities for local graduates, rather than replace the domestic workforce, the city's labor chief emphasized at a career fair on Saturday.

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Speaking at the HK International Talents Career Expo held at the Hopewell Hotel in Wan Chai, Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han clarified the government's stance on its recent talent acquisition schemes.

He explained that bringing in external expertise is fundamentally about expanding the city's overall economy.

By attracting new capital, innovative technologies, and fresh perspectives, the government aims to pioneer new industrial sectors that will ultimately generate more job vacancies for the local labor market, particularly benefiting recent graduates.

Sun highlighted that since the government launched a proactive, society-wide campaign to compete for global professionals in late 2022, the city has achieved remarkable results.

He pointed to recent international evaluations that rank Hong Kong's talent competitiveness as first in Asia and fourth globally.

These efforts, he noted, have translated into tangible positive effects across all levels of society, providing a solid foundation that supports the encouraging economic growth and industrial development seen in recent quarters.

The labor secretary attributed the city's strong appeal to its institutional strengths, specifically the One Country Two Systems framework and its strategic position of being backed by mainland China while remaining globally connected.

He stated that a fully market-driven operational model, alignment with international business standards, and a universally recognized common law system combine to create an environment where global professionals can maximize their potential and contribute to the city's long-term stability.

Looking ahead to the initial stages of both the national and local five-year development plans, Sun stated that talent management remains a crucial priority.

The government intends to focus on refining its policies to ensure incoming professionals receive comprehensive information and support services to help them settle in the city.

While local workers will always serve as the fundamental backbone of Hong Kong's workforce, Sun expressed hope that close collaboration between domestic and imported talent will help the city maintain strong economic resilience and navigate a highly competitive global landscape.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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