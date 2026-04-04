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NEWS

Domestic helper arrested for neglect after infant's death in Yuen Long

NEWS
04-04-2026 10:19 HKT
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A 38-year-old Indonesian domestic helper has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect following the death of a 6-month-old baby girl in Yuen Long on Friday morning.

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The infant was found unconscious by her family at their home in a detached house in Fairview Park at approximately 11am yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene, where police and paramedics found the baby unresponsive on a bed.

She was immediately rushed to Pok Oi Hospital for emergency treatment before being transferred to Tuen Mun Hospital.

Despite the efforts of medical staff, she was later pronounced dead.

Following a preliminary investigation into the incident, police arrested the domestic helper.

She is currently being held for questioning on suspicion of ill-treatment or neglect of a child or young person under her care.

The Yuen Long District Crime Squad is now handling the investigation.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the baby's death.

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