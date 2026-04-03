HK Customs seize 162kg of suspected scheduled dried shark fins at HK International Airport

​Hong Kong Customs Thursday seized about 162 kilograms of suspected scheduled dried shark fins, with an estimated market value of about HK$280,000, at Hong Kong International Airport.

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Through risk assessment, Customs officers yesterday inspected an air consignment, arriving from Panama and declared as carrying dry fish maw. Upon inspection, Customs officers found six carton boxes of suspected scheduled dried shark fins, with a total weight of about 162kg, inside the consignment.

The case was handed over to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department for follow-up investigation.

Under the Protection of Endangered Species of Animals and Plants Ordinance, any person found guilty of importing or exporting an endangered species without a licence is liable to a maximum fine of HK$10 million and imprisonment for 10 years.

Members of the public may report any suspected smuggling activities to Customs' 24-hour hotline 182 8080 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account or online form.

