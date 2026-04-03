Taxi driver steering into adjacent lane on West Kowloon Highway leaves motorcyclist injured

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A traffic accident occurred Friday morning on West Kowloon Highway towards Tsim Sha Tsui, near Nam Cheong Park, involving a taxi, a motorcycle, and a private car. The 25-year-old male motorcyclist sustained injuries to his hands and feet, and was taken to Kwong Wah Hospital for treatment.

Dashcam footage circulating online shows the taxi traveling in the leftmost lane, while the motorcycle and private car were in the second and third lanes respectively. The 62-year-old taxi driver, surnamed Choi, veered into the second lane and struck the motorcycle.

The motorcycle fell and hit a private car in the adjacent lane, then bounced back to the left second lane, landing next to the left side of the taxi.

The motorcyclist, surnamed Choi, was thrown about 10 meters onto the road, fortunately *he was not* over by the private car.

A takeout box was left on the road. A passing driver stated that the motorcyclist was a food delivery driver.

Netizens criticized the taxi driver for disregarding road conditions, with comments saying, "He must have had a deep-seated grudge and wanted to kill him!" and "It was almost a fatal accident, a murder.”