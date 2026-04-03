Outlying Island residents feel the pinch as new transport subsidies and ferry fare hikes collide

Elderly residents on the Outlying Islands are facing a double financial blow today as the launch of the revised "HK$2 flat rate or 80 percent discount" transport subsidy coincided with a significant increase in ferry ticket prices.

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The policy shift, which replaced the flat HK$2 fare with a 20 percent discount for many longer routes, has hit residents of Cheung Chau particularly hard.

For seniors traveling between Central and the island, the cost of a high-speed ferry trip has jumped from the long-standing HK$2 rate to approximately HK$9.50, while ordinary ferry services now cost nearly HK$5.

These changes come alongside a general fare increase for six major ferry routes that took effect earlier this week, leaving many retirees feeling penalized for their geographic location.

Rising costs of daily necessities

One 77-year-old resident, surnamed Yiu, expressed deep frustration over the rising cost of living on the island.

She noted that basic necessities like vegetables are already significantly more expensive in Cheung Chau than in the city center, forcing her to travel to the urban areas just to buy affordable groceries.

While she previously relied on the HK$2 fare to manage these essential trips, she now feels the increased ferry costs are an unavoidable burden that will inevitably reduce her desire to leave the island for leisure or social activities.

Financial strain on commuters

The impact is also being felt by those still in the workforce. One commuter surnamed Chan, who travels to the city five or six days a week for work, noted that her monthly transportation expenses have risen noticeably.

She argued that for islanders who have no alternative way to reach their jobs, these price hikes represent a mandatory increase in their cost of living.

She urged the government to provide more targeted support or coordination specifically for those living in remote areas who rely entirely on maritime transport.

Concerns over fairness for seniors

Other elderly travelers heading to the island for the Ching Ming Festival echoed these sentiments, labeling the new arrangement as unfair to those over the age of 65.

Some visitors noted that the jump in price for a single high-speed ferry trip—representing a nearly five-fold increase from the previous flat rate—felt substantial enough to make them reconsider the frequency of their future visits.

The added costs have drawn mixed reactions from occasional visitors, though many still express sympathy for those living on the islands.

Kam, who was visiting Cheung Chau for leisure, admitted that the fares were higher than she had anticipated.

While she felt that the extra expense was manageable for a one-off trip—comparing it to a small surcharge on an airline ticket—she acknowledged that the cumulative cost would be a significant concern for those who must travel daily.

She noted that while she understands the government’s position given the current economic climate, the sharp percentage increase in fares makes the new system feel particularly unfair to long-term island residents.

Criticism of welfare policy shift

The shift in policy has also sparked deeper criticism regarding the government's long-term commitment to senior welfare.

Another citizen, Fu, stated that while he could tolerate the specific increase in ferry fares, he felt much more strongly about the broader changes to the transport subsidy.

He expressed deep dissatisfaction with the transition from a flat rate to a tiered discount, describing the move as the dismantling of what had previously been a highly successful and compassionate public policy.