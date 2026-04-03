Most seniors navigate new transport discounts smoothly on first day of implementation: Chris Sun

Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han expressed confidence on Friday that the majority of Hong Kong’s 2.67 million seniors already understand and can navigate the city's new "two-dollar or 80 percent discount" transport scheme.

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Speaking on the first day of the transition, he pointed out that currently, 60 percent of public transport fares are HK$10 or less.

Therefore, elderly residents traveling within the district can continue to enjoy the two-dollar fare discount by choosing appropriate routes.

For long-distance journeys, the government will provide an 80 percent fare subsidy.

He reiterated that the savings will be used to improve services for the elderly and believes that most elderly residents understand and comprehend the operation of the new scheme.