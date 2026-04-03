Lawmaker urges review of laws against illegal mobile refueling and increase deterrence amid rising oil prices

Lawmaker Chan Pok-chi suggested that the government review local laws targeting illegal mobile refueling activities and increase deterrence, as current laws still have limitations.

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He stated that the situation in the Middle East and rising oil prices have further widened the price gap between counterfeit and compliant fuel. Illegal refueling activities remain very active, and while previously concentrated in remote areas, particularly Tsing Yi and Yuen Long, they have recently become more mobile, moving towards urban areas.

Chan added that some criminals are even modifying vehicles to operate across all 18 districts of Hong Kong. These gas stations lack fire-fighting equipment, posing a serious threat to public safety in the event of a fire or explosion.

He said the government has recently intensified its targeted enforcement efforts, making 60 prosecutions, arresting 19 people and involving 200,000 liters of fuel with a market value of HK$6 million.

Despite the continuous enforcement, he believes criminals are still willing to take risks because the penalties are not high enough.

He expressed hopes that the government can review the legislation and raise the penalties to achieve a deterrent effect.



