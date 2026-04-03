World Cup final tickets hit record $86,000 as Italy’s football leadership collapses

The road to the 2026 World Cup has reached a dual milestone of financial excess and sporting crisis, with official ticket prices for the final reaching historic highs just as Italy's national football structure falls apart following a third consecutive qualification failure.

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According to a report by the BBC, the final phase of ticket sales has seen prices for the championship match in North America surge by as much as 38 percent compared to the initial release in December.

For local fans and international travelers, the cost of a seat is now staggering. The most prestigious "Category 1" tickets are being sold officially for US$10,990, which converts to more than HK$86,000.

Even lower-tier options offer little relief; "Category 2" and "Category 3" tickets have both seen price hikes exceeding 30 percent, now costing approximately HK$58,000 and HK$45,000, respectively.

These figures represent the most expensive official general admission prices in the history of the sport and notably do not include the even higher premiums expected on the secondary resale market.

While 48 nations prepare for the tournament, the Italian national team remains in a state of unprecedented turmoil.

After failing to qualify for the World Cup for a third straight time—this time falling to Bosnia and Herzegovina in a playoff—the leadership of Italian football has been decimated by resignations.

Gabriele Gravina, the President of the Italian Football Federation, has officially stepped down, followed closely by legendary former goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who announced his departure as the team's head of delegation via social media.

Italian media outlets indicate that the exodus may continue, with head coach Gennaro Gattuso also expected to vacate his position as the country grapples with a historic decline in its footballing fortunes.