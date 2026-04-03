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NEWS

Woman accused of $1,100 and 100 yuan bribe attempt for Hong Kong residency

NEWS
03-04-2026 15:05 HKT
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A 36-year-old woman appeared in the Kwun Tong Magistrates’ Courts on Thursday after being accused of attempting to bribe government officials with a mix of Hong Kong and mainland currency in a failed bid to secure permanent residency.

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The defendant, Wang Subing, faces legal action following a series of events in 2025 that began when she sought to verify her eligibility for a Hong Kong permanent identity card.

Despite having lived in the city previously on a student visa and later as a visitor, her application was rejected by the Immigration Department because she did not meet the legal requirement of seven years of ordinary residence.

Furthermore, records indicated that she had previously overstayed her visa during her time in the territory.

In an apparent attempt to bypass these legal hurdles, the prosecution alleges that Wang delivered a letter to the Right of Abode Section in September 2025 that contained HK$1,100 and 100 yuan in cash.

The funds were reportedly offered as an inducement for officers to approve her residency status, a process that is officially provided to the public free of charge.

The case was brought to the attention of the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) following a direct referral from the Immigration Department.

The situation escalated several weeks later during an encounter at the Administration Tower of Immigration Headquarters in Tseung Kwan O.

Authorities have charged Wang with resisting or obstructing officers after she allegedly fought back against ICAC investigators who were attempting to transport her to their offices for further questioning regarding the bribery allegations.

During her court appearance, the defendant did not enter a plea to the charges of offering an advantage to public servants and resisting officers in the execution of their duties.

Acting Principal Magistrate May Chung Ming-sun granted her bail and adjourned the case until May 28 to allow for further proceedings.

The Immigration Department has maintained that it provided full cooperation to the anti-corruption watchdog throughout the investigation.

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