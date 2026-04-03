Easter and Ching Ming holiday rush: HK travelers defy surging airfares to Japan and beyond

A massive wave of holidaymakers descended on Hong Kong International Airport on Friday morning as the combined Easter and Ching Ming long weekend began, with check-in counters seeing extensive queues despite a recent spike in fuel surcharges and seasonal ticket prices.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Japan travel costs reach historic highs

The surge in travel demand has sent airfares to popular destinations like Japan to historic highs.

One traveler heading to Okinawa for a five-day trip reported paying over HK$7,000 for a round-trip ticket, even though the booking was made two months in advance.

This represents more than double the typical HK$3,000 rate she had paid on four previous visits to the island, noting that the current price is comparable to a flight to the United Kingdom.

Despite the steep costs and the cancellation of planned diving activities due to weather, she and her companions felt that the opportunity to unwind during the public holiday remained a non-negotiable priority.

Early bookings key to Southeast Asia savings

Southeast Asia has also emerged as a top choice for those looking to maximize the long break without taking extra leave.

One family of six traveling to Bangkok managed to secure a much more economical rate of approximately HK$2,000 per person by booking as early as last December.

By planning ahead, they successfully bypassed the most recent increases in fuel surcharges.

Their itinerary focuses on cultural experiences for the children, such as traditional Thai costume photography, with the family prioritizing the convenience of the holiday schedule over concerns regarding local crowds.

Stable prices for mainland family getaways

In contrast to the dramatic price hikes seen for Japanese routes, airfares to the mainland have remained relatively stable. Families traveling to destinations like Shandong and Shanghai reported prices that align closely with regular periods.

One group of five traveling to Shandong for a week of family visits noted that their tickets averaged about HK$4,000 per person, a price they considered acceptable given the late booking window.

Meanwhile, a family heading to Shanghai for a four-day Disney excursion spent roughly HK$5,000 per person for a flight and hotel package.

They explained that while Hong Kong has its own theme park, the holiday offered a perfect chance for their children to experience the differences at the Shanghai resort.

Across the board, travelers indicated that while they are mindful of rising costs, the fundamental desire to explore and relax remains unaffected by fluctuating fuel fees.